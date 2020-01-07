Carolina Waterfowl Rescue planning to send knitted nests to Australia in wake of massive fires

Representatives from the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Union County, North Carolina are planning to send shipments of knitted nests to Australia this week.

Many animals have been burned and displaced due to the massive fires happening on the continent.

“Australia is famous for its multiple marsupials and they have pouches and they’re asking people to knit pouches and nests and various things so we can replicate some of that,” said Jennifer Gordon, director of the rescue.​

Gordon said they received a surplus of nests and have been keeping thousands of them in a storage unit.​

Like everyone else, Gordon has seen the pictures of the massive fires ravaging the Australian continent and the videos of helpless animals struggling to survive.​

"I have a hard time even looking at it and seeing the images. There are people that have died as well but some of are animals species are going to be extinct after this so it's really hard to grasp that and fathom how big of deal it is," said Gordon.​

Gordon said the rescue doesn't need anymore nests, but could use help shipping the items to Australia.

Gordon says anyone who would like to sponsor postage for a package of nests can contact the Carolina Water Fowl Rescue at waterfowlrescue@aol.com.

