Blount County comes together to fulfill one boy's last wish

Community members from all over East Tennessee came together on Sunday morning to fulfill a final request from a Maryville teen.

Carson King is a seventeen-year-old boy that has been placed on hospice care after a long history of medical issues. He has been given a few weeks to live, and one thing that keeps him smiling lately is the sound of loud car engines and sirens.

More than 500 strangers showed up to the parking lot of the Foothills mall in Blount County to rev up their engines for Carson one last time. The overwhelming response was prompted by a Facebook post that was shared by thousands of people around East Tennessee.

"I didn't expect it to get quite this big this fast, but it really speaks to our community and the people that are in it." said the event organizer Marcus Potter. "In life, you aren't given very many opportunities to do large things, but you're given small opportunities every single day and if you can help someone to create a memory you need to be small enough to capitalize on that and make it happen."

The event lasted from 11:30 am until around 1 p.m. During the event, community members collected money and different donations among themselves to give to Carson's family. After other members of the community reached out to Carson's mother, Misty Chadwick wanting to donate, she has made a GoFundMe page where she is accepting donations that will go towards his farewell service.

