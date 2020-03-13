Carson-Newman announces move to online courses

Carson-Newman University President Charles A. Fowler announced today that the institution would be suspending courses on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 before moving all lecture courses online the following day. The announcement comes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. He indicated that there were no reported cases of the virus on campus.

"Because the health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, is paramount, we have taken preventative measures to reduce their risk to COVID-19," said Fowler. "We will ask the Lord for wisdom and direction to walk well through these challenges while caring compassionately for everyone in our community."

He also shared that the campus community and families could find the latest updates on the Carson-Newman Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information webpage: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fcn.edu%2fcovidupdates&c=E,1,xE1v4CoZxvAU1e5C8I5-q7U50eHz0iwBck0ffEHMpCfON85fgJoNsg7b_1W7Ee_f_lHaQ0a4xGzcE28U-HsCANOZKBzKyFaOE_3sTiiuemGVQ6djJHBJh1c,&typo=1

