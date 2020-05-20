Carson-Newman announces steps to prepare for fall semester

Carson-Newman University has announced it is making preparations for students to return to campus in the fall semester.

In a video address to the campus community, President Charles A. Fowler shared what the University was doing to ready for students and faculty arrival.

"We are renovating and updating dorms," said Fowler. "We are preparing to ensure that our campus is a safe and healthy place to live, work and study. We are developing new protocols for cleanliness and elevated expectations for disinfecting hard surfaces where students gather."

Fowler also noted that developing new routines would change and involve social distancing, masks, temperature checks and hand-sanitizing.

"Even though we plan to resume in-classroom instruction this fall, it will likely be different," said Fowler. "I expect there to be an increased integration of technology in all of our classes. It is essential that we maintain optimum flexibility in instruction by integrating the best of technology."

Despite changes, Fowler emphasized that not everything would be subject to change. "Our new and returning students will see that Carson-Newman’s mission has not changed; it is just being expressed in new and creative ways that allow us to respond to a very different world."

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.

