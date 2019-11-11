Carson-Newman embraces service during annual Operation Inasmuch

More than 500 students, faculty and staff from Carson-Newman University displayed the love of Christ for their communities during the University's annual Operation Inasmuch Day of Service.

Student volunteers visited more than 35 service sites in Jefferson, Knox, Hamblen, Grainger and Cocke Counties. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the volunteers installed a sensory walk path at an elementary school, built an accessibility ramp, assisted poverty-reduction programs, cleaned fire engines, landscaped at a shelter and prepared medical supplies for a Haitian hospital.

“For many of our students, Operation Inasmuch is an important first step toward being more involved in the community and region,” said Dr. Matt Bryant Cheney, director of the Bonner Center for Service-Learning and Civic Engagement. “Carson-Newman tends to attract students who are already service-minded, and this is a great event for them to find ways to be more involved.”

Carson-Newman became the first college or university to implement Operation Inasmuch in 2006.

The program’s name stems from Matthew 25:40, where Jesus says: “Inasmuch as you serve the least of these, you serve me.”

“Scripture makes clear that the way we treat our neighbors is how we treat our savior Jesus because we are all of us one kinship, created as brothers and sisters in Christ,” Cheney said.

The school's Operation Inasmuch is a partnership of the Carson-Newman Bonner Center, Campus Ministries, Student Activities and C-Nvolved.

