Mark Hamill Tweets about Carter County warrant for Luke Sky Walker

"The sequel that no one wants to see," said Mark Hamill as the Carter County Sheriff's Office searches for a man named Luke Sky Walker.

No, not that Luke Sky Walker. The suspect is not "armed with a lightsaber, flying an x-wing or missing a hand," said the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Walker, 21, a Johnson City native, is wanted on charges of theft of property over $1,000.

Walker was arrested before for violation of probation in 2018.

"The real crime here is Mr. and Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place," said Hamill after the first arrest.

Anyone who knows where Walker could be is asked to report it through the Operation: Neighborhood Cleanup app heret.