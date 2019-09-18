Carter community mourns the loss of Coach Clyde Moore

Coach Clyde Moore was an integral part of the Carter football staff and Carter community for more than twenty years.

That community is now mourning the loss of a beloved coach and friend as Moore passed away this week as a result of complications from diabetes.

Clyde Moore started coaching middle school football at Carter in 1995, then moved to the high school team in 1998 according to Carter sports information director Ray Wynn.

Moore coached the defensive line and was fond of referring to his position group as the "Nasty Dogs".

Moore's career spanned decades and several generations, he coached his son and was coaching with his grandson this season before being admitted to the hospital after the Campbell County game.

Arrangements have not yet been finalized at this time.

Carter hosts Halls on Thursday for Rivalry Thursday, the stool Coach Moore used will be on the sideline for the game.