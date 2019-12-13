Carter's Scott Meadows is heading "back home"

"I'm going home." That's what Scott Meadows told WVLT Sports and Varsity All Access Friday morning regarding his most recent career move.

After just one season, Meadows has resigned as head coach football coach at Carter High School and will take over the same job at Pigeon Forge, a position he held for four years from 2013-2016.

Meadows replaces Adrian Watson, who resigned last month following a 1-9 season. The Tigers,who failed to make the Class-3A playoffs, were 7-23 during Watson's three years at the helm.

With regards to the move the coach told WVLT Sports, " the Meadows family is unbelievably excited to go back home!"