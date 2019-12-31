Caryville man charged with illegally killing elk

A Caryville man is facing charges of illegally killing an elk, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Office.

TWRA said Sean Doney, 33, admitted to killing an elk inside the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County.

Officers seized the rifle believed to have been used in the killing and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine recovered a bullet from the animal during an autopsy.

Doney is set to appear in Campbell County court on February 20.

