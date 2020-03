The Knox County Health Department said cases of coronavirus have risen to 13 in Knox County.

The latest numbers will now be published on the KCHD website at 11 a.m each day.

Officials said there are currently others in the county waiting on test results and they expect that to continue to be the case over the next several weeks.

Anyone with questions about the Knox County "Safer at Home" order should visit the KCHD website.

