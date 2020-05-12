Casey Pruitt talks about life, family during quarantine

It’s an unusual time in the Pruitt household, as it is for many East Tennesseans. While Casey Pruitt’s husband, Jeremy, is having a successful recruiting season for the Tennessee Volunteer’s football team despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Pruitts are also focusing on family.

Casey Pruitt told WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater taking care of a big family, especially with a newborn girl, is tough during quarantine, but it’s nice to have her husband home. / Source: WVLT News

Casey Pruitt told WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater taking care of a big family, especially with a newborn girl, is tough during quarantine, but it’s nice to have her husband home.

“I mean we’ve actually been thriving during quarantine,” Pruitt said. “I know a lot of people are having their struggles, and I mean we do too, but we never get this much time with Jeremy.”

So what’s changed?

“We don’t watch TV on Saturday mornings, and you know with kids, they have to eat their dinner before they get dessert, things he’s not always around for,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said an old job of Jeremy’s is coming out during quarantine.

“Dad has taken on the role of PE teacher, which he was before he was football coach,” Casey Pruitt said.

Haircuts have been an intense subject around most households during safer-at-home orders. The subject has come up in the Pruitt household, with their 2-year-old, who Pruitt says is going through the “terrible twos,” wanting to look just like dad.

“He just said he wants a haircut like his daddy, so every day it’s something crazy,” Pruitt said. “I’m like, ‘No, you’re not getting a haircut like your dad. He has no hair, so no.’”

With a little girl in a house full of all guys, how is the family adjusting?

“All of the men of the house, she’s got them eating out of the palm of her hand," she said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.