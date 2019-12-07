Cat food recalled due to health, safety and quality standard concerns

The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of specific Special Kitty cat food due to concerns about its health, safety and quality standards.

The product, Speical Kitty Grill Dinner Pate, is sold individually and as a part of variety packs. Anyone who has any of the following products is asked to throw them out immediately.

-Product Name: Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate 5.5 oz. metal can, Retail UPC Code: 681131078962, Lot Code: 9263803, Best if Used by Date: 9/19/2021

-Product Name: Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz. metal can, Retail UPC Code: 681131079235, Lot Code: 9266803, Best if Used by Date: 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021

-Product Name: Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans, Retail UPC Code: 681131079235, Lot Code: 9267803, Best if Used by Date: 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021, 9/12/2021

-Product Name: Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack of Pate Cat Food in 5.5 oz metal cans, Retail UPC Code: 681131079235, Lot Code: 9287803, Best if Used by Date: 9/12/2021, 9/19/2021, 10/7/2021

Cats who consume the recalled products may experience nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea or vomiting. More severe symptoms include having a difficult time walking, seizures and in extreme situations, death.

Consumers are advised to contact their cat's veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

