Cat found in Virginia with arrow lodged in its shoulder

Police in Virginia say that a cat has been wounded after being shot by an arrow.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that someone spotted the cat in the parking lot of a roofing company.

The projectile had been lodged inches above the feline’s heart and lungs.

Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said it was not the first animal they've seen that has been shot with a bow and arrow.

