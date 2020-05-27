UT Coach Pruitt looks forward to getting back on the field

An upbeat Jeremy Pruitt took the time out for his annual WVLT client meeting on Wednesday, on Zoom, which the coach says he's getting quite proficient at.

"So I didn't know what Zoom was until the pandemic started, but we had to figure it out really fast," said Pruitt.

The coach and his staff are also doing a good job at recruiting, currently securing one of the best recruits in the country for 2021.

"We're only going to continue to improve our class, it's something I enjoy doing, which is building relationships," Pruitt said.

The pandemic has produced all kinds of challenges for coaching staffs. The most challenging, Pruitt said, has been keeping fit while working from home.

"I'm glad this is just a head shot, I can assure you I've had the same issues. I've told my wife you've gotta stop cooking every meal cause usually I'm not at home."

Coach Pruitt did say his program is riding a wave of momentum right now, especially on the field where UT won six straight games to close out last season and 7 of their last 8 games.

"None of those were easy. We found ways to win in all those games, there were very few dominating performances. We had to find a way and scratch and claw in a lot of those games, and I really think it's gonna serve them well in the future," said Pruitt.

As you might expect, the coach is excited about entering his third season as Top-Vol, but his fondest memory so far he says took place before even stepped on the field, "It was a real interesting feeling getting off that plane as the head football coach at Tennessee so if you know where I grew up and the people who helped raise me I really like to see them put on that Power T and those orange shirts now."

Coach Pruitt said he doesn't believe the pandemic will slow down incoming freshmen and as for position battles, he says they're all wide open. But he did praise the work done so far by quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, "I saw a statistic that Guarantano is the only quarterback in the NCAA who's attempted 500 or more passes and he's had 15 or fewer turnovers, which says a lot."

Pruitt and his staff will welcome their players back to campus for voluntary workouts beginning on June 8.

