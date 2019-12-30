Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled for listeria concerns

Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling its Fresh Veggie Ramen products because the egg used in the packaged product may be contaminated by listeria.

Veggie Noodle is the latest company to be impacted by the outbreak of listeria that originated from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month.

Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products. The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said. Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly.

