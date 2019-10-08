Celebrate Adopt a Dog Month this October

Have you been thinking of adopting a furry friend?

October may be the month for you! This month is spooky season, but it's also National Adopt a Dog Month.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year, and they want to clear the shelters as much as possible.

If you're looking for a new best friend, you can go here to the Young Williams Animal Center or here to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

Below are Facebook pages of area shelters.

