Celebrate Easter at home with church service on WVLT, WBXX and MyVLT

Some churches are making it easier to celebrate Easter from home. Here's where you can find Sunday services on TV:

WVLT

6-7 am: In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley

8-8:30 am: Rejoice

WBXX

7-7:30 am: First Baptist Church - Cleveland

7:30- 8 am: Gospel of Christ

8-8:30 am: Christ in Prophecy

8:30-9 am: Jesse Duplantis Ministries

9-10 am: In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley

10-10:30 am: City Hill Church

11 am - 12 pm: First Baptist Church - Knoxville

MyVLT

7-8 am: Sunday Tradition

8-8:30 am: Ed King - The Power of the Word

8:30-9 am: Manna-fest with Perry Stone

9-9:30 am: In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley

11 am -12 pm: First Baptist Church of Sevierville

9-11 pm: Stellar Awards Music of Hope

