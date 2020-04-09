Celebrate Easter at home with church service on WVLT, WBXX and MyVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Some churches are making it easier to celebrate Easter from home. Here's where you can find Sunday services on TV:
WVLT
6-7 am: In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
8-8:30 am: Rejoice
WBXX
7-7:30 am: First Baptist Church - Cleveland
7:30- 8 am: Gospel of Christ
8-8:30 am: Christ in Prophecy
8:30-9 am: Jesse Duplantis Ministries
9-10 am: In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
10-10:30 am: City Hill Church
11 am - 12 pm: First Baptist Church - Knoxville
MyVLT
7-8 am: Sunday Tradition
8-8:30 am: Ed King - The Power of the Word
8:30-9 am: Manna-fest with Perry Stone
9-9:30 am: In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
11 am -12 pm: First Baptist Church of Sevierville
9-11 pm: Stellar Awards Music of Hope
