Celebrate Halloween on Rocky Top

Halloween is right around the corner and many Halloween-themed activities will be held around the University of Tennessee Campus.

Biketoberfest

Oct. 21-25

UT's Office of Sustainability will host the event that offers different events each day to encourage the campus community to bike and connect with local shops and organizations in Knoxville. Participants can win prizes, compete in an obstacle course, a costume contest and bike-blender smoothies.

Buggy Buffet

Oct. 24, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held in Hollingsworth Auditorium in Ellington Plant Sciences Building and is free and open to the public. Attendees will get the chance to eat bug-themed treats like cricket-breaded nuggets, ants-on-a-log and chocolate "chirp" cookies. There will also be an insect-themed silent auction.

Fright Night

Oct. 24, and 25 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thirty-five resident assistants and 100 volunteers will transform the basements of Reese Hall and North and South Carrick Halls into a haunted house. Tickets are $3, and all proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. The 2019 theme is The Pres Court Purge. Participants will try to make it out alive as they walk through 15 spooky rooms designed by UT students. The event is open to the public but recommended for high school-age students and older.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Oct. 25, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The UT Campus Events Board will host a free showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live cast acting out the film as it plays on a screen. The event is open to students, faculty and the public.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Trunk or Treat will be in Circle Park and allow children and their families a safe environment to trick-or-treat in the Knoxville community. There will be free food, games and music.

Pride Center Halloween Party

Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pride Center will celebrate Halloween early with a costume contest, crafts, mask making and candy.

Are You Scared?

Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

The event will happen in the Natalie Haslam Music Center and feature faculty and guest-artists performing scary, but fun music. Costumes are encouraged.

Homecoming Bonfire

Oct. 31, 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Student Government Association will host its annual bonfire at Fiji Island. The event will feature s'mores, giveaways and an appearance by the UT Spirit Squad.

Southeastern Stomp Fest

Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

The Black Cultural Programming Committee will host this signature homecoming event for UT students, alumni and the Knoxville community to enjoy stepping performances by National Panhellenic Council Fraternities and Sororities with the theme, Thriller: It's a Scary Sight.

