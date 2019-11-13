Celebrate World Kindness Day by naming a donkey

Tate's School partnered with the non-profit, 4Them Sanctuary, to rescue an abandoned donkey in celebration of World Kindness Day.

Knoxville community members are invited to help name the rescue donkey and raise funds for her medical care.

Lisa Page, a 4Them Sanctuary Board member said the organization received a call about an abandoned donkey that was left alone in a field to fend for itself for over three months.

The young donkey was covered in burrs, scared of people and left without food or shelter. The donkey's hooves had grown so that it was painful for her to walk.

Page said after weeks of feeding and gentle intervention, 4Them was able to gain the donkey's trust and trailer her to UT's Veterinary School for treatment.

“I reached out to Tate’s School as soon as we got the call because I knew we needed financial help for this sweet donkey girl. I also knew that Tate’s had a long history of companion animals on their campus

including a beloved donkey named Maudie. They loved the idea and wanted to help right away” Page said.

Tate's School was home to a different rescue donkey, Maudie, for over 20 years. Maudie previously served as a test animal in Oak Ridge. The school is also host to many other rescue animals including Prince, a rescue horse and TC a rescue cat.

“We are so grateful that this sweet donkey got the help she needed and wasn’t out alone during this frigid weather, “said school founder Lou L Tate. “For the past 51 years, it has been a priority to teach

our students empathy and kindness, not only to other people but to animals as well. We do this through our character education curriculum and through interactions with animals on campus. Making her our honorary school donkey has really interested the students, and it is a great way to reinforce how important it is to be kind, “said Tate.

The top four names for the rescue donkey are Dolly, Spirit, Maisie and Maudie II. Online voting is now open. Each vote is $1 and all the funds raised will be used to rehabilitate the donkey. The rescue donkey has had her hooves trimmed, been released from the vet school and is currently living in a barn with lots of animal friends.

