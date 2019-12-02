Celebrate the holidays with Zoo Knoxville's Winter Nights

Get in the holiday spirit at Zoo Knoxville's special after-hours holiday event.

Presented by Knoxville TVA Credit Union, this exciting new event will take place Thursday, December 12 through Sunday, December 15 from 5:00-8:00 pm each evening.

The holiday festivities will include photos with Santa in a magical Christmas-tree-filled Santa's village, rides in the Holiday Express Train, festive food, drinks and much more.

The Zoo will be offering general admission tickets for ages 4 and up for $10, and children 3 and under are free. Annual Pass-holders and Circle of Friends members tickets are $8 for ages 4 and up.

A release said parking will be free for the event.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about Winter Nights.

