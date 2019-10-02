"Celebrate the hope:" Horse Haven praises transformation of rescue horse

"Once weak and scared," a rescued horse with Horse Haven of Tennessee has transformed into "confident and stunning," the organization said on Instagram on Tuesday.

The organization said Dandelion had lived most of her life in a muck-filled stall. "She often wondered when her next meal would arrive," Horse Haven said.

"Through her time at Horse Haven, she has learned to trust and is a rockstar on our obstacle arena," the organization added.

"Today we celebrate the hope and healing provided by Horse Haven."

The organization said if you donate through their GoFundMe page, the donation will be matched. Go here to donate.

Horse Haven said Dandelion went to her forever home on Oct. 2.

