Celebrating East Tennessee nurses: Covenant Health Systems

Everyday thousands of nurses across East Tennessee take care of us when we need them most. This week we’re celebrating the good work they do with nurse appreciation week.

Parkwest, Fort Sanders, Morristown-Hamblen, LeConte and a handful of others are Covenant Medical Centers we count on when we’re sick. The nurses inside help us get better.

"I really enjoy it, developing personal relationships with people, and just being there for them in some of the toughest times," Katie Branham, a nurse at Cumberland Medical Center.

That includes right now as we're emerging from the coronavirus threat.

"Being able to provide that support for the community in such a time of need it's what we're passionate about, and it's what we are here to do," Kelly Smith, a Nurse Manager at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center said.

The virus is turning their usual care routines upside down.

"We’ve had to change the way we care for our patients," Janet Tallent a nurse manager at LeConte Medical Center said. "We're wearing masks now. They are not able to see our expressions as much. We’ve had to change the way we’re communicating with our patients to let them know we’re still here for them."

The East Tennessee community is showing that same support for our nurses.

"You look out the window and there are children because they are not in school, and they are sitting six feet apart with sidewalk chalk writing messages to the nurses outside," Ashley Adams, a nurse at Parkwest Medical Center said. "In a difficult time, it can really bring out the best in people, and I think we see that right now."

Others find peace in their faith, with the help of their neighbors

"We had a prayer event here in Morristown," Sonya Johnson, a Nurse Manager at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System said. "That was so comforting and just so sweet. It meant so much to the staff when the community came together and formed a prayer circle around the hospital."

Knowing they’ve got folks rooting for them on the outside is what keeps them going everyday.

"It’s good to know that the community is behind us and knows that it’s a stuffier during this time and this profession," Corey Jones, a Clinical Nurse Claiborne Medical Center said. "It’s very much appreciated."

