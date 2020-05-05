Celebrating National Astronaut Day with UT alums

Tuesday marks the fifth National Astronauts Day, an event held every year on May 5 to mark the day Alan Shepard became the first American in space.

On May 5, 1961, Shepard was launched into space in a Mercury spacecraft called Freedom 7.

Over the last 50 years, hundreds of people have followed in Shepard's footsteps to become astronauts, including many University of Tennessee alums.

Scott J. Kelly, a NASA Astronaut, graduated UT with a Masters of Sciene in Aviation Systems.

Joe Frank Edwards, Jr., a retired NASA Astronaut, graduated with a Master's degree in Aviation Systems in 1994.

Dominic Pudwill Gorie, a former NASA Astronaut, graduated graduated with a Master's degree in Aviation Systems in 1990.

Chris A. Hatfield, a retired member of the Canadian Space Agency, graduated UT with a Masters degree in Aviation Systems in 1992.

Barry Wilmore is a NASA astronaut who graduated UT in 1994.

Henry Hartsfield Jr., was a NASA astronaut and graduated UT with a Masters in Engineering Science at UT in 1971.

William Oefelein, a former NASA astronaut graduated UT in 1998 with a degree in Aviation Systems.

Randolph Bresnik currently serves as a NASA astronaut and graduated UT in 2002.

Jeffrey Ashby, who graduated UT in 1993, was a former NASA astronaut.

