Celebrating a new kind of Mother's Day

Mother's Day on Sunday has some moms planning to celebrate differently this year.

Source: (Rhonda Clay)

Rhonda Clay lives in Karns. She wants to have a picnic with her son and husband. She knows the weather may be chilly, but that hasn't stopped her.

“I always believe the celebration is with the family. And as long as you’re able to be with family then I’m looking forward to being spoiled by my husband and my son which they always do," said Clay.

Another woman, Katherine Bobinksi said it's her first time her husband won't be working since she had her two daughters. That marks the first time in six years she can celebrate with her whole family.

"My own daughters said they would like to cook for me. So Dad’s going to help them and they’re going to cook me a special meal. And they said they were just going to take care of Mom that day since we can’t go out and do too much," explained Bobinski.

Restaurants are also recognizing moms need a break from cooking. Gondolier in Lenoir City will be open Sunday.

It will allow take out, curbside pick up and dine-in at 50 percent capacity.

“We have a positive outlook on this whole situation, and I think after sometime parents are going to be back to normal again for all of us," said Dimitri Lolis, Gondolier, Lenoir City Local franchise owner.

No matter how people will spend it, the day seems it will prove to be special in its own way.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.