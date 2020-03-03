Celebrities react to deadly Nashville tornadoes

Celebrities with Tennessee ties send their love to the Nashville area after Tuesday's deadly tornadoes.

More than 20 people were killed"target="_blank"> after an early-morning tornado struck Middle Tennessee on March 3.

The death toll may increase as authorities inspect damaged areas and report back.

The National Weather Service in Nashville said damage survey results indicate a tornado of at least an EF-3 strength hit Wilson and Davidson counties and an EF-2 hit the Germantown area.

Country singer Carrie Underwood is one of many stars speaking out on Tuesday. The Tennessee resident said told the Today Show her family is doing alright but said her husband and sons had to go to their "safe room" early Tuesday morning.

“He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to, we have like a little safe room in our house, and I bet everybody was crying,” Underwood said.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves said she and her family are safe, but said many of her friends "aren't so lucky."

"I'm so nervous to find out who the fatalities are," Musgraves said.

Dolly Parton sent a message to Tennesseans in the wake of Tuesday's deadly tornadoes.

"Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones. We are all with you," said Dolly on Twitter.

Tennessee native Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to express her heartbreak for those dealing with the aftermath of the tornadoes.

"I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones," Witherspoon tweeted.

Billy Ray Cyrus said he is devastated over the tornadoes.

"Completely heartbroken at the devastation across middle Tennessee," Cyrus wrote.

Connie Britton, star of the hit TV show Nashville took to Twitter to tell Nashville residents to stay strong.

Country star Maren Morris said the tornadoes "must have missed our block by an inch." The singer said she and her family are okay, but "depleted looking at the damage."

