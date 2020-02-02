Census 2020 bringing jobs to East Tennessee

The United States Census Bureau is still in need of employees for the 2020 year. Every ten years the Bureau conducts to count every person living in the United States.

Census job recruiters in Tennessee have been spending the past several weeks at events providing information to residents about census job opportunities. The position that needs the most people is the Census Taker.

"We get once every ten years to get this right and we would hate to see our kids suffer for the next ten years - whether it be schools, hospitals, being able to eat at lunch ...all these things will be affected if we cant get an accurate count," said Census Partnership Specialist John Anderson.

Recruiters had a booth set up at the Sevier County Flea market this past weekend where they passed out information and helped people apply for jobs. One woman applied to be a census taker on Sunday afternoon after passing by and seeing the table.

"To come and sign up at the flea market and get a job, that's pretty cool when you're just walking around minding your own business and 'hey I do need a job' for them to just be able to sign you up just that fast and be able to work, that's pretty awesome," said Priscilla Arce. "A lot of places it takes a while."

Census recruiters spent time at the flea market Friday, Saturday and Sunday, helping dozens of people apply for jobs.

In East Tennessee, you can make as much as $22.50 an hour working part-time as a Census worker. To qualify you must be 18-years-old and pass a background check. You can find more information on how you can get involved here.

