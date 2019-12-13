U.S. Census Bureau to increase pay rate for applicants in Knox County

U.S. Census Bureau is in search of 4,400 applicants for the 2020 census in Knox County.

To increase applicants, the Bureau has increased pay in Knox County from $15.50 an hour to $19.50 for census takers and up to $21.50 an hour for supervisors starting in January.

Michelle Archer, Assistant Census Regional Manager says, "Our challenge right now is to get the message out that this work is short-term, and very flexible, and it pays well. Working for the census is something that people can easily do in addition to their other employment and responsibilities, and there is no big commitment."

According to a release, starting in the spring of 2020, the Bureau will launch the largest 2020 Census field operation, known as Non-responsive Follow-up.

Census Takers will knock on doors to follow up with households who have not responded to the census questionnaire.

Most positions are anticipated to last eight weeks, but employment may end at any time or hours of work may be reduced if there is a lack of available work.

To be eligible for a Census job, you must:

Be at least 18 years of age.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have a valid email address.

Pass a Census-performed criminal background check, including fingerprinting.

Commit to completing paid training.

Most field jobs require employees to also have access to a vehicle, valid driver's license, unless public transportation is available, have access to a computer with internet and an email account.

Click here to learn more about the position in your area.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

