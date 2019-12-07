Central Bobcats go back to back in Class-5A

Well how about the Bobcats! Back to back 13-2 seasons and back to back Class-5A state championships. After losing the final two games of the regular season, the Cats have looked terrific in the playoffs and have gotten stronger and stronger on defense, shutting out West in the Semifinals and then holding Summit High to just seven points in Friday night’s state championship game.

QB Dakota Fawver got the scoring going with a pretty TD pass to Isiah Osborne. Jason Merrits would add to the scoring with a short TD run to start the 2nd quarter making it 14-0. Then later in the period it was Fawver going back up top and finding receiver Braden Gaston at the 5 yard line and the senior would not be denied getting into the end zone.

Central would add a field goal to take a 24-0 lead into the locker room. From there it was all about the Bobcat defense. Central would add one second score, but the defense, which again has played so well in the post-season, would stand up and only allow the Spartans into the end zone one time.

Your final from Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, 30-7 as Central closes out another tremendous season with a 13-2 record and Class-5A state title.

