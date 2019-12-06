Central wins second consecutive state championship

(WVLT) -- The Central Bobcats took home the trophy on December 6 for their second consecutive 5A State Championship title.
The Bobcats led 24-0 at halftime and carried that lead to the end, defeating Summit 30-7.
Let the celebration begin for the back to back 5A state champions!!!! @VarsityAllAxs @rivalrythursday @AustinPriceless @CHSCOACHBR @PilotPrepSports @wvlt pic.twitter.com/YnMp98uc7x— MARK PACKER (@wvltpacker) December 7, 2019
This was the second state championship win in the school's history.
Congratulations to Central High School!
