Central wins second consecutive state championship

(WVLT) -- The Central Bobcats took home the trophy on December 6 for their second consecutive 5A State Championship title.

The Bobcats led 24-0 at halftime and carried that lead to the end, defeating Summit 30-7.

This was the second state championship win in the school's history.

Congratulations to Central High School!

