People in need around east Tennessee are getting more than $70,000 dollars in donations.

The chairman's club is gathered in Neyland Stadium, handing out donations last night.

It's a group of 100 men and their families trying to make a difference.

Recipients include Sangri La Therapeutic Academy of Writing, Joy of Music, Emerald Youth, Freedom School, UT Medical Neonatal and Shop with a Cop.

