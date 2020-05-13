Change Center partners with Dogwood Arts to provide free kids art kits

The Change Center is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but said they still want to empower young people and connect with the community.

The Change Center partnered with Dogwood Arts to hand out free art and educational kits to underserved youth.

“With our incredible board of directors, staff, and community partners we are always looking for innovative ways to provide creative opportunities and resources for our kids. We are excited to partner with Dogwood Arts to offer an outlet for healthy expression,” said Change Center Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler.

Each kit includes an assortment of age-appropriate materials such as colored pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, watercolors sets, colorful paper, clay, pencils pencil sharpeners, pencil grips, pens and notepads. The center said the variety of supplies will provide hours of engagement and creative art-making for children of all ages.

“As we continue to navigate a new normal, we want to be mindful of how our young people are feeling and provide them with tools to express their feelings,” said Chandler.

For more information call the Change Center at 865.951.1567. or Sherry Jenkins, Dogwood Arts at 865.637.4561.

