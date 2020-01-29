Changes in your taxes in 2020

The IRS officially started accepting tax returns Tuesday.

The deadline to file a tax return and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15th.

A few things to note: The IRS eliminated the 1040-EZ forms requiring everyone to use the full revised 1040. Seniors 65 or older will have the opportunity to file on a brand new tax form, form 1040-SR, which resembles the old short-form returns from before new tax laws took effect.

When it comes to withholding or the first time in years, the IRS updated the Federal Income Withholding Form or W-4. The change reflects the new tax code congress approved in 2017.

The new form is divided into five steps and you can skip questions that don't apply to your situation.

One major change is that it took away allowances because the new tax law eliminated personal exemptions. Now, the form directly asks you how many children and dependents you have and you have to multiply that number by the amount of the federal tax credit.

The average federal income tax refund was $2,869 in 2019, that's down about one hundred dollars from 2018.

