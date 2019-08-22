Charlie Daniel releases Bog Orange Football coloring book for charity

The Big Orange Football Coloring Book featuring Charlie Daniel’s cartoons is currently being printed and is available for Pre-Sale from July 23rd through August 23rd for $15.00.

"The proceeds of this book go directly to end and prevent homelessness in Knoxville through the work of Volunteer Ministry Center. Charlie' Daniel's kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity abounds. Charlie has been a long-time supporter and contributor for Volunteer Ministry Center through numerous roles and positions- too numerous to name. Nearing two decades of faithful service and contributions, he has been a part of the community efforts to end and prevent homelessness."

The coloring books are not available for shipping, but anyone who orders online can pick up the coloring book in person at the Volunteer Ministry Center located at 511 N. Broadway starting August 27. Those who are picking up their books must bring a receipt.

Visit the Volunteer Ministires websire to order.