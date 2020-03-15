Charlotte Hornets establish fund for hundreds of employees impacted by loss of events over coronavirus

Part-time, hourly Charlotte Hornets employees affected by loss of games due to the coronavirus pandemic will be provided financial assistance, thanks to a fund established by the Hornets and its players.

The fund, announced by the team Saturday, will provide compensation of lost wages to employees scheduled to work at suspended NBA Hornets games, G League games and postponed Spectrum Center events.

UPDATE: Hornets Sports & Entertainment, its ownership and Charlotte Hornets players announced that they have partnered to establish a fund to provide financial assistance to HSE part-time employees.



🔗https://t.co/bWXIoNfr5r pic.twitter.com/YVHwBwM4mV — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 15, 2020

“Payments from the fund will assist the more than 500 part-time staff that are employed by HSE,” the Hornets said. “These part-time employees serve in various capacities during games and events, including ushers, ticket takers, box office attendants, entertainers, public safety officers, retail staff, guest services personnel, technical operations and more.”

Hornets part-time staff will be compensated through the end of the regular season, which ends April 13. Part-time employees working Spectrum Center concerts and the Greensboro Swarm will be provided assistance through the end of March.

Copyright 2020 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.