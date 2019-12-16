VIDEO: Chattanooga Commissioner's wife charged after throwing drink on reporter

The wife of a Chattanooga county commissioner faces criminal charges after an incident with a reporter at a budget hearing Friday morning.

An incident report by Summerville Police stated Abby Winters, wife of Chattanooga County Sole Commissioner Jason Winters, reportedly poured a drink on an AllOnGeorgia reporter.

Summerville Police said they were dispatched to the Chattanooga County Commissioners Office after a reported assault.

According to AllOnGeorgia, reporter Cassie Bryant sat at a conference table before the public meeting when Winters soaked the reporter's hair, clothing, belongings and equipment.

Officers said when they arrived several witnesses said Winters poured the drink on Bryant's head.

During an interview, Bryant confirmed the witnesses' statements and police said they saw evidence of a dark liquid on the reporter's clothes.

According to reports, all witnesses said before the meeting started Winters intentionally poured some type of drink over Bryant's head. After pouring the drink on Winters, Bryant reportedly said, she "deserved it," according to police reports.

Witnesses told police Winters was not provoked before the incident.

Before speaking with police, Bryant and her husband requested to consult their attorney, according to reports. Police said during the interview with Bryant, her husband and their attorney, Bryant claimed she accidentally poured the drink on Winter's head after tripping near her.

Officials said police issued a warrant for Bryant on charges of disorderly conduct and simple battery.

