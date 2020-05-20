Chattanooga Police seeing rise in calls of 'paintball activity' during pandemic

The Chattanooga Police Department said it has seen a rise in calls about 'paintball activity' over the last several weeks.

The department reports they have responded to more than 70 calls related to paintball activity in residential neighborhoods since May 1.

"Shooting houses, vehicles, people and pets with paintball guns throughout neighborhoods in Chattanooga is not a game, it's a dangerous activity that could end with the paintball gun possessor in jail, seriously injured or worse", the department wrote in a Facebook post.

CPD also warned people that people who engage in the 'supposed fun' activity could lead to others being injured.

"The Chattanooga Police Department supports efforts to reduce gun violence, but shooting any type of gun in open public is dangerous," CPD said.

The police department reminds people that paintball facilities are open and should be used for the activity to 'keep the paintball fun for everyone'.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.