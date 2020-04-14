"A hedge protected us:" UT graduates, Chattanooga journalists survive deadly EF-3 tornado

Two University of Tennessee graduates and journalists at a Chattanooga news station say they are thankful to be alive after an EF-3 tornado ripped through their home during the night on Easter Sunday.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through the Jenkins Road home of two Chattanooga journalists on Easter Sunday. / Source: (Bliss Zechman)

Bliss Zechman, a Multi-Media Journalist and weekend Anchor said she was paying close attention to WTVC's meteorologist, David Glenn because he had warned their viewers the weather could become severe.

"Our Chief Meteorologist who has been working from home due to COVID-19 came up and said 'this just in, there's a tornado warning in Hamilton County-it's in Hamilton County' and a few seconds after he said that his power went out and I thought, that's not good."

That's when Zechman decided to wake up her roommate, Multi-Media Journalist Mariah Rock. The two have a total of four dogs in the house so they gathered the pups and scrambled to huddle together in their hallway — the only room without an outside wall.

"I am beyond grateful that I had my roommate

@BlissZechman by my side during this horrifying night. I’m praying for all that were affected on Sunday night. ❤️ #PrayForChattanooga," said Rock on Twitter.

"Most of the house was hurt, but [the hallway] wasn't. It was like a hedge over us in a sense that protected us," said Zechman.

Rock described the sounds of the tornado as it hit their home saying, "It's sounds, I'll never forget. The sound of the chain locked front door jiggling, then bursting open with trees crashing down..."

Zechman said the tornado probably only lasted a few moments, but it felt much longer.

"It's hard to tell when you're in a crisis situation how long things last. In the moment it seems like they're lasting forever, but it was probably only a few minutes."

After the storm was gone the two had to figure out what to do next.

"We just kept dialing 9-1-1 because that's the one number you're taught your entire life when you're in a crisis situation to give a call, but no one was answering and understandably so, I'm sure they were dealing with people who were under far more dire circumstances than we were-but it just felt-God it was so disheartening-we kept pressing redial and we just got a dial tone."

The house is located on Jenkins Road in East Brainerd, one of the hardest-hit areas of Chattanooga. Downed trees and power lines made access to the house very difficult for first responders.

Thankfully, neighbors were able to help the two escape the destroyed house and find safety.

"It may seem really bleak right now when you cant turn on your lights or go to sleep in your own bed because it's effectively destroyed and that's the case for so many people, but I do think there's a silver lining and that's how we can come together and help each other out and that' something we're severely going to need."

Zechman said she, Rock and their dogs are thankful they only suffered minor scrapes and bruises in the storm.

