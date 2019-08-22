Chattanooga murder suspect added to TBI Most Wanted List

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a Chattanooga murder suspect to their most wanted list.

Justin Anthony Thurman, 29, is wanted by the Chattanooga police and TBI for felony murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thurman is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds and is 5'11".

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

