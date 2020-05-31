Chattanooga police chief tells officers who 'dont have an issue' with Floyd death to turn in badges

Chattanooga Police Chief, David Roddy took to Twitter to send a message to fellow officers in response to the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Roddy said officers who don't see an issue with the video that showed former Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe," should quit.

"There is no need to see more video," Roddy said. " There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this...turn it in."

George Floyd was pronounced dead Monday after his arrest. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and taken into custody.

Footage of the arrest has circulated social media and sparked outrage across the U.S.

