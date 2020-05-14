Chattanooga police report uptick in online rental scams

The Chattanooga Police Department took to social media to issue a warning after seeing a rise in online rental scams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police department said scammers are posting properties on Facebook and Craigslist. The scam involves what looks to be a real rental property complete with photos and details.

Police said the potential renter is tricked into sending deposits via electronic transfer, and when they go to move in, the property is unavailable.

Chattanooga police provided tips on how to avoid this scam:

- See the property in person

- Don't pay with cash, wire transfers or gift cards

- Verify the landlord through city records

- Do your research

- Compare prices to similar apartments in similar neighborhoods

- Work with people you know if possible

- If it seems too good to be true, it is.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.