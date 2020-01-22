Chattanooga police searching for endangered teen

The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for an endangered, runaway 13-year-old girl.

Claire Hussaine was last seen at Hamilton Place Mall, near Barnes and Noble, on January 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said she was seen leaving with a man driving a blue/green Ford Taurus.

Claire is described as having black hair, fair skin and hazel eyes. She is 5'1" and weighs around 140 pounds. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with a red and white inverted chevron design.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 423-698-2525.

