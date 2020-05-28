Chattanooga police searching for missing mother, daughter

The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for a missing mother and daughter.

Tamera Church, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter Aquarious Church were reportedly last seen by Tamera's boyfriend on May 17.

Police said Tamera was driving a white 2004 Honda Odyssey with a temporary Tennessee Tag E001164.

Tamera is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. Aquarious is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the mother and daughter, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

