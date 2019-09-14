Chattanooga water main break repaired, complete service to return soon

Tennessee American Water said the repair work to the water main break in Chattanooga is now complete.

Officials say the water system is being restored Saturday morning.

Residents in higher elevations may have to wait several hours.

Residents were instructed to run cold tap water until it turns clear, of there is any discoloration.

The boil water advisory is still in effect for residents. Officials are asking that people still conserve water.

TAW issued a CodeRed notification early Friday morning, alerting customers to areas being affected by a water main break.

The impact stretched from Rossville, Georgia, to Red Bank and Lookout Valley.

More than 30,000 people were impacted.

