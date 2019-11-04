Cher's 2019 tour includes a stop in Tennessee

Cher announced her 2020 "Here We Go Again Tour" dates and the legendary singer will once again make a stop in Tennessee.

Tour dates were released Monday as an extension of Cher's tour that began in early 2019.

The Grammy, Oscar and Emmy award-winning performer will perform in Memphis on March 16, 2020, at the FedEx Forum at 7:30 p.m.

In early 2019, Cher made a stop in Nashville where she performed at Bridgestone Arena during the first leg of the tour.

Tickets for the Memphis show will go on sale Friday, November 8 at noon.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.