Man charged in relation to fatal shooting of woman in Chester County

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chester County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested in connection with a recent homicide.

Officials said Jerry Ray Mullins, 46, was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a woman.

On Oct. 14, officials began investigating the shooting that happened at a home on the 4600 block of Old Friendship Road in Finger.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 42-year-old Samantha Melendez.

Mullins was arrested on one count of Second Degree murder and was booked into the Chester County Jail.

