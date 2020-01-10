Chicago coyote captured after 2 suspected attacks reported

Authorities on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after two reported attacks, including one where passersby said they had to pull a wild canine off of a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head, captured one animal Thursday night on the city's North Side.

One expert says that if a coyote was indeed the culprit, it would mark the first time in the state that the animals have attacked humans.

The attacks come at a time when there has been a flurry of sightings of coyotes in the city and even a rescue of a young coyote from Lake Michigan.

Neither the boy nor a man who showed up at a hospital with what he said was a coyote bite suffered life-threatening injuries.

