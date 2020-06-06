Chicago police chase leaves mother of six dead, suspect charged with murder

A man who led police on a chase in Chicago earlier this week has been charged with murder after a mother of six was killed in a car crash.

WETM reported that 22-year-old Marcel Oliver was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez who was killed in a crash following the pursuit with Oliver. Francisco-Martinez had six children.

Midlothian police began pursuing a suspect wanted in connection with at least one murder late Wednesday, and Chicago police picked up the chase after it crossed into the city.

A Chicago police car was chasing a car driven by Oliver, when it crashed into a SUV driven by the victim on Irving Park Road near Ashland Avenue. Francisco-Martinez reportedly died due to the crash.

Police said three other civilians were also injured after the cruiser crashed into a Hummer stopped at a red light nearby. The two officers involved in the pursuit had to be extricated by firefighters, and were injured as well.

The citizens and officers were all deemed in 'fair condition' on Thursday.

CPD released a statement following the crash Thursday:

“This is a devastating loss of life and our heartfelt condolences are with all those who have been affected. We are reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses in regards to the criminal investigation into the actions taken by the offender. The entirety of this pursuit is under review and investigation COPA.”

Chicago police and the Civilian Office for Police Accountability are investigating whether officers were following official policy before the incident.

When it comes to deciding whether to engage in a high-speed chase, official CPD policy calls for what is referred to as a “Balancing Test” to determine whether: “The necessity to immediately apprehend the fleeing suspect outweighs the level of inherent danger created by a motor vehicle pursuit.”

