Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets all month long

Chick-fil-A is showing appreciation for chicken lovers by giving away free chicken nuggets through the month of January.

The popular fast-food chain announced customers can receive free eight-count nuggets at all participating locations from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31.

To redeem the offer, customers must sign in to their account on the Chick-fil-A app.

Those not interested in the nuggets can switch them for a Kale Crunch Side, which was released nationwide on Jan. 13.

Sign in or create an account on the Chick-fil-A App from 1/13-1/31 and receive an offer for a free 8-count nugget entree. See details in App. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) January 13, 2020

