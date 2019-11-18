Chick-fil-A no longer donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations

Chick-fil-A announced it will no longer donate to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that beginning in 2020 it will only donate to a certain group of charities. The list no longer includes the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Both organizations have taken controversial stands on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

In 2018, the Chick-fil-A Foundation donated $1.6 million to the FCA and $115,000 to The Salvation Army, the company said Monday.

In its employee application, the FCA said that “neither heterosexual sex outside of marriage nor any homosexual act constitutes an alternative lifestyle acceptable to God.” The FCA's website also states, “marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”

In the past, The Salvation Army said that the Bible forbids sexual intimacy between members of the same sex, that gay Christians should embrace celibacy and that scripture does not support same-sex marriages, according to Snopes. The Salvation Army has said its services are available to all people and the organization strongly refutes accusations that it is LGBTQ.

Chick-fil-A said, in the future, it will work exclusively with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. Those are Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International and donating $25,000 local food banks.

“No organization will be excluded from future consideration — faith-based or non-faith-based,” said Tim Tassopoulos, president and chief operating officer of Chick-fil-A, in a statement. But that leaves open the opportunity that it could donate to foundations in the future that might hold anti-LGBTQ views.

Gay rights organization GLAAD said in a statement that Chick-fil-A customers and employees should “greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism” but says the company still has a checkered policy when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

