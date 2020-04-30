Chick-fil-A to launch meal kit as more people eat at home

As more people eat at home during the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are looking for ways to continue serving their customers.

Chick-fil-A announced it will be launching a meal kit on May 4.

According to CNN, the mandatory shift to eating in has made this a good time for Chick-fil-A to launch the product, which was first tested out in 2018.

"Customers are asking us to serve them at home," Michael Patrick, from Chick-fil-A's Beyond the Restaurant team, told CNN. "So we brought it back."

The restaurant will be offering only one option for the meal kit: A chicken parmesan kit that includes two pre-cooked breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

The meal kits can only be ordered individually for delivery or pickup.

According to the restaurant, customers can customize their order by swapping out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.

The new meal kit will cost $14.99 and serve two.

Each individual restaurant will decide whether to offer the meal kits.

The Chick-fil-A Homberg in Knoxville told WVLT News, its location will be launching the meal kit next week and hopes to have a positive feedback from customers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

